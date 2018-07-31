× Body believed to be missing hiker recovered from Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A body believed to be that of a hiker who went missing June 30 has been recovered from steep terrain in Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Boulder County Coroner’s office will not release positive identification until completion of an autopsy, however officials with the park say it’s believed that the body is that of Brian Perri.

Perri, 38, of Fort Collins, was last known to be in the Mount Meeker area. On June 30, Perri texted a friend a photograph of himself from the summit of Mount Meeker.

After rangers were notified of the missing hiker on July 5, six days after he was expected back, they located Perri’s car in the parking lot at the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead.

Perri was day hiking and was expected out the same day he texted the photo, according to a statement from Rocky Mountain National Park.

Extensive search efforts began the evening of Thursday, July 5 and encompassed significant sections of 22.5 square miles above tree line as well as forested areas.

Perri’s body was located southwest of the summit of Mount Meeker. Mount Meeker is the second highest mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park and stands tall at 13,911 feet.

Officials with the park said Perri took an approximate 25 to 40 foot tumbling fall and appears to have died instantly. He was found above tree line at the base of a steep, nearly vertical drop off, consisting of large boulders, loose rock and talus scree slope.

The body was recovered Tuesday morning by helicopter from Rocky Mountain National Park and was transferred to the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

Searchers, including ground teams, a dog team and helicopter aerial operations were in the vicinity of where Perri’s body was located.

The steep terrain, angle, sheer size of the rocks and boulders as well as the coloring of his tan and green clothing made it extremely difficult to see him, according to an official involved with the search.

Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and date of death.