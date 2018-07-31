Be aware of potential consequences before seeking building permit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The FOX31 Problem Solvers looking into something you should consider before building anything on your property.

Weld County homeowner Tara Clemons says she was required to get an access road permit when she filed her building permit application to put up a small shed on her property.

Clemons then received an email from the county saying her driveways were being reviewed regarding legality and safety standards.

Now, after spending hundreds for the permits, Clemons fears she'll face a larger expense, "Now I'm up against spending I don't know what kind of money to get legal advice ... and I can't even get the county to call me back."

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to county officials and were told an attorney would contact us with more information about current policies.

Clemons says closing any of her driveways would create a hardship, "If we have to go through he back we can't get to the front, if we go to the front we can't get to the back so that means major changes in our fencing."

Her fencing keeps horses, ducks, chickens and baby goats from wandering into traffic on County Road 37.

The gates also enable trucks to access septic tanks on the property.

FOX31 talked to one Public Works employee who said they are communicating with Clemons and working with her to come up with a fair solution. Clemons says she will consider turning one driveway into an emergency entrance in order to compromise.