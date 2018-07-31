Attorney: Veteran killed by Aurora police saved grandson from naked intruder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. — Bizarre details surrounding the killing of a Colorado veteran at the hands of Aurora Police have been released by the attorney for the family of the veteran.

The attorney, Siddhartha Rathod, says the veteran— who loved ones called Gary—was inside his living room when a police officer opened fire.

Richard "Gary" Black was a U.S. Army lieutenant in the Vietnam War and was honored with the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He went on to continue serving his country as a federal agent for the IRS, according to Rathod.

“There is no question that Mr. Black should be sitting here today,” Rathod told FOX31 on Tuesday.

Gary, his wife, their adult son and grandson were inside their home on Montview Boulevard at Iola Street Monday morning when a naked man kicked down the door to their house, according to Rathod. The attorney, who has spoken to witnesses, says that naked man began assaulting Gary’s 11-year-old grandson who was sleeping on the couch.

“The man grabs the 11-year-old … starts choking him and drags him into the bathroom trying to drown him and choke him in the bathroom,” Rathod said.

The family tells their attorney the boy’s father and grandfather Gary struggled with the man— trying to pull him away. Meanwhile, Gary’s wife called 911.

“Calls police, tells the police my husband is wearing this,” Rathod said. “My son is wearing this. There’s a naked intruder ... describes the intruder.”

At some point, Gary grabbed his 9 millimeter gun and shot the intruder twice, Rathod said. During the mayhem the family says other intruders got into the house. Gary— looking for other intruders— walked into his living room where he was shot by police, Rathod explained.

It is unclear if police were inside the house or outside when an officer opened fire.

Gary’s wife told her attorney she was outside when police arrived and again described her husband to police hoping to prevent the very tragedy that she’s now mourning.

The Aurora officer suspected of shooting Gary Black is on paid administrative reassignment, according to Aurora Police. Officials with the Aurora Police Department would not confirm or deny the details released by Rathod on Tuesday due to an ongoing investigation.