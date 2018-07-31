Armed homeowner killed by police was Vietnam veteran, Purple Heart recipient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- We have new information about the armed homeowner shot and killed by Aurora Police early Monday. Family members have identified him as Richard Black, known to many as “Gary.”

Family members say he was a beloved grandfather and veteran. They said he was trying to defend his home and protect his family when he was shot.

Decorated Vietnam Veteran, Lieutenant Richard Black, is pictured at the Fort Gordon Hospital in Georgia years ago. He was being congratulated for outstanding service with the 1st Infantry Division. Black earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

But early Monday morning, the veteran was killed on home soil, as a violent scene unfolded at his home on Montview Boulevard, near Iola Street in Aurora.

“I heard the shots. It was just that quick, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam,” neighbor, Steven Ponikiski said.

The Black family called police at one in the morning as a man broke into their home. When officers arrived, they heard gunfire then encountered an armed man, later identified as Richard Black.

An officer shot and killed him, but when police went inside the home they found the intruder dead on the bathroom floor, shot minutes prior by Black. Those who knew Black are stunned.

“It’s just devastating. He was very friendly, every time we seen him he’d wave,” Bethany Lee said.

Officers say a child inside the home was injured by the intruder.

“The grandkids, they had a zipline and were always playing in the backyard. It’s tragic and very sad,” Ponikiski said.

While the family mourns the loss of their loved one, Denver Police and the DA’s office are investigating.

FOX 31 has put in a request with Aurora Police for the body cam footage. We have also asked for an interview with the Chief of Aurora Police, but were told the department is not talking to media at this time.