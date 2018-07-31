× Armed homeowner fatally shot by Aurora police was Vietnam veteran

AURORA, Colo. — An armed homeowner that was fatally shot by an Aurora police officer was a veteran, family members tell FOX31 and Channel 2.

Richard Black, 73, was a veteran who served in the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star during his time in the service.

According to Aurora police, Black shot and killed an intruder inside the home at 10609 E. Montview Blvd. early Monday morning. Black was fatally shot by Aurora police afterwards.

Authorities also found a juvenile inside the home. The child was taken to a hospital for serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries caused by the deceased intruder, police said.

The name of the intruder has not been released.

The family says they will release a statement later on Tuesday.