All Colorado DMV offices to close this week for system upgrade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Motor vehicle offices in Colorado will be closed statewide this week to upgrade to a new software system.

Beginning Wednesday, registration services will not be available. Offices will close on Thursday and Friday as the technology upgrade continues. DMV offices are also closed on Saturday and Sunday.

The offices will reopen on Monday, but the department warns that wait times will likely be at their highest throughout the first week as workers get used to the new software.

During the closure, the DMV will still have several renewal services available:

Online

Gov2Go app

Renewal kiosks

By phone

The upgrade is the division's first technology upgrade since the 1980s.

"We are excited to introduce the DRIVES system into both driver license and motor vehicle offices in Colorado," said Department of Revenue Executive Director Michael Hartman. "This new system offers a 35-year leap in technology, which will allow for a faster customer experience with several additional online service options."

Upgrades included in the technology are: