Aeromexico airplane crashes in Durango, Mexico

DURANGO, Mexico -- Aeromexico said Tuesday it is aware of an accident involving one of its planes in Durango, Mexico, according to the airline's Twitter feed.

The plane crashed after takeoff in the northern Mexican state. The flight, AM2431, was heading to Mexico City.

The airline said it is working to verify any information and obtain more details.

The state's governor said he has asked emergency officials to respond to the scene.

"Officially there are no figures of injured or deceased," said Gov. José R. Aispuro.

Durango is more than 550 miles northwest of Mexico City.