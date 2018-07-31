3 safely evacuate, 2 cats rescued from Highlands Ranch house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Three people were able to get out of a home after a fire broke out in a basement early Tuesday morning, the Littleton Fire Department said.

The fire broke out about 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Northridge Road in Highlands Ranch.

Residents heard smoke detectors and smelled smoke and were able to evacuate without suffering injuries.

Firefighters got the fire under control. They rescued two cats and treated them with oxygen. They were taken to an animal emergency room for further care.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Northridge Update - Firefighters rescued 2 cats and treated them with oxygen, @dcsheriff transported them to an animal ER for further care. Smoke alarms woke the family of 3 inside who escaped without injuries. Cause under investigation. #smokealarmssavelives pic.twitter.com/MFwqSuMq3d — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) July 31, 2018