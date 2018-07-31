3 hospitalized after fire possibly started by fireworks races through Thornton apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Three people were taken to a hospital after a fire broke out in an apartment building late Monday night that might have been started by fireworks, the Thornton Fire Department said.

The fire broke out about 10 p.m. at the Viewpoint Condominiums in the 10200 block of Ura Lane.

When fire crews arrived, they said they saw flames extending from the first floor up to the third floor. All 15 units in the building were damaged.

The fire started outside the building in some shrubs. Witnesses said they saw three people shooting off fireworks and some of them landed in the bushes next to the building.

Three suspects were taken into custody, fire officials said.

"We saw the fireworks going off," resident Jared Reeb said. "All of a sudden, we saw fire going off in the bush. I automatically ran and punched out the glass for the extinguisher. And it wasn't enough. It just kept going and going.

"It's not worth it screwing around with fireworks. We can all pay for it, not just one person. We could all pay for it. Hopefully, everybody learns from this mistake."