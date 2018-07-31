2-year-old girl passes out breakfast burritos to firefighters at Northern California fire

REDDING, Calif. — A video posted to Facebook shows a 2-year-old girl handing out breakfast burritos to firefighters battling the Carr Fire in Northern California.

The Carr Fire that has burned more than 800 homes and killed six people. At 98,000 acres, it is the ninth most destructive wildfire in California history. It’s at 20 percent containment.

Chelsey Lutz uploaded the video of her daughter Graci giving out the food. Lutz’s two brothers, Colton and Kody, and her father, Jerry, are also working the fire.

“We just wanted to show our support for them,” she told CBS News. “We’re just there to help.”