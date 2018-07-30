Victim in Park Hill stabbing dies

DENVER — The Denver Police Department said the victim in a stabbing in the Park Hill area Sunday night has died.

Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, DPD tweeted that its officers were investigating a stabbing on the 5200 block of East Thrill Place. The area is about three blocks northwest of the intersection of M.L.K Boulevard and Holly Street. The victim had been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday, DPD said the adult male victim had died at the hospital.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.