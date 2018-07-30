The Cheesecake Factory celebrates National Cheesecake Day.
Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes
Cherry Sauce Ingredients
- Cherries1 lb
- Sugar1/2 C
- Cornstarch2T
- Cold Water3 oz
- Orange Juice3 oz
- Orange Zest1/2 t
Cherry Sauce Procedure
- Remove stems and pits from fresh Cherries.
- Combine Sugar and Cornstarch in a bowl.
- Add Water and Orange Juice to sauté pan. Whisk in Sugar/Cornstarch blend.
- Stir over medium heat until thick.
- Add pitted Cherries and Orange Zest. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for 10 min.
- Remove from heat. Allow to cool. Refrigerate before using.
Very Cherry Cheesecake Sundaes Recipe
- Cherry Sauce (see recipe above)
- Deeply Chilled Slices of The Cheesecake Factory’s Original and/or Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake
- Whipped Cream
- Chocolate Chips
Directions:
- Use an ice cream scoop to form a round scoop of Deeply Chilled Cheesecake and place it in the bottom of a Mason Jar.
- Top the Cheesecake scoop with a large spoonful of Cherry Sauce, followed by a dollop of Whipped Cream.
- Top the Whipped Cream with another scoop of Deeply Chilled Cheesecake, followed by another large spoonful of Cherry Sauce and another dollop of whipped cream.
- Garnish with chocolate chips and enjoy!
- Note: For picnics, place the lid on the Mason Jar and keep in a cooler until ready to serve.