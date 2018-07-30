Today’s Deal: Half off an Adult Dinner at Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet is the largest restaurant in Aurora and the surrounding areas. We have a wide selection of favorite foods including Japanese, American, Italian, Chinese, and many other items. There is something for everyone! Our main feature is the Hibachi Style Grill. Customers can select their own meats and vegetables and have it cooked by a professional Hibachi chef while watching their meal be prepared right in front of them! We provide a healthy alternative to other restaurant varieties in town. We offer fresh ingredients, delicious sauces and quick service. Every day we offer over 100 items to include all of your traditional Chinese dishes and few specialty items such as Hibachi Chicken, Beef Tenderloin, & Italian Shrimp. We offer a fresh salad buffet with vegetables, many toppings and a wide variety of dressings…including a house made ranch dressing. If you're a sushi fan, Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet offers a daily sushi bar with a great selection of freshly prepared rolls.

We are a family oriented restaurant, offering many kid friendly food items, such as pizza, potatoes, and homemade rolls. Let’s not forget the spectacular dessert buffet with a wide variety of fresh fruit, pastries, and cookies. In addition, there is a large ice cream buffet with several flavors to choose from.

Like our menu, the customers who come to Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet are diverse. We cater to business professionals looking for a quick lunch, families in the evening, and couples on weekends. Having a wedding rehearsal, a birthday party, or a business meeting? Just ask about our large private room for special occasions.

No matter your taste, Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet is sure to satisfy!