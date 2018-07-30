Toby Keith meets with Douglas County deputies after viral lip sync challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office produced a video as part of the lip sync challenge that has been sweeping the country.

They chose Toby Keith’s “Should’ve been a Cowboy”. Sheriff Tony Spurlock said, “We just had a bunch of guys from the mounted patrol, we were going to do something for our 100th anniversary fair and rodeo. The mounted patrol guys picked the song. I said, ‘Whatever, here we go’. I had to practice. They had it down.”

No one imagined it would get the attention of the country.. or the country superstar who sang it.

FOX31 reached out to get a comment from Toby Keith. His representatives were impressed with the video and said, “Those deputies did such a great job with Toby’s song.” They invited Sheriff Spurlock and the other Douglas County deputies up to his concert at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

They got to spend some time with Toby Keith before the show.

Sheriff Spurlock said, “What a neat guy. what a gentleman, he was kinda joking with us a little. I brought two mounted patrol guys and he said, ‘I understand they knew what they were doing and you didn't, I get that.’” Spurlock added, “A couple deputies got thrown off. I'd like to tell Toby Keith I didn't get thrown off for the record. I may not know how to sing his songs, but I didn't get thrown off.”

You can watch their lip sync challenge video here.