Suspect in tractor chase from City Park to LoDo apologizes for incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The suspect in the July 20 tractor chase from City Park to LoDo said he's sorry for his actions and wished he'd listened to his loved ones trying to help him leading up to the incident.

Thomas Busch spoke with FOX31 from jail. Busch said the incident still feels surreal and it's hard to fathom that he stole the tractor and led police on a chase.

Busch said he's struggled with PTSD, anxiety, intermittent explosive disorder and schizophrenia for years.

Recently, Busch said he thought he was doing better so he decided to stop taking his medications. He said his wife and his mother encouraged him to continue with his medication and mental health counseling but he brushed off their concerns.

"I’m going to work and I think everything is fine because I am paying the bills, and everything is going OK. But it wasn’t," said Busch.

Busch said he's also an addict and was on drugs when he took the tractor. He said he's been using drugs for "forever and a day" and believes that it was disintegration of his mental health instead of meth that lead to July 20th's incident.

He said he's not trying to justify his actions, but only offering this information to give some insight into his mental state that day.

"I am not here to put the blame on anyone but myself for what happened and do what I have to do for society and to pay my debt," said Busch.

Police said before he stole the tractor, he stole a Jeep and then a tow truck. Police said he was involved in two hit-and-run incidents, one of them resulting in serious bodily injuries to a person in the other vehicle. Two officers were injured trying to take him into custody.

He said all he remembers from that night is feeling like he was being hunted and that he needed to get to safety. He said looking back, he believes his schizophrenia led him to believe people were after him.

"I was trying to get to safety. I was trying to save myself and it wasn’t surreal, it was all reality," said Busch.

He's now facing 23 charges.