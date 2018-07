Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Some residents are already getting notices from the City of Denver that sidewalks are in need of repair and they will have to pay.

City officials are starting inspections from Cap Hill down through the western part of Wash Park. Homeowners are receiving notices about the upcoming sidewalk surveys.

An inspector may be out the sidewalk in your neighborhood, giving an estimate on repairs. After that, you have 45 days to do it yourself or pay the city to put down a new path.