Polis, Stapleton agree to debate 6 times during campaign

DENVER — The 2018 election season is beginning to pick up in Colorado.
On Monday, both Jared Polis and Walker Stapleton announced which debates they will participate in.
Polis is running as the Democratic Nominee for Governor; Stapleton is the Republican Nominee.
Stapleton challenged Polis to participate in nine debates earlier in the day on Monday, Polis accepted six invitations.
THE DEBATES
There was some surprise on social media to Polis’ decision to skip the Club 20 debate in Grand Junction, a long standing political tradition.
In addition to debates, Polis challenged Stapleton to participate in forums.
