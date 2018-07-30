Polis, Stapleton agree to debate 6 times during campaign

DENVER — The 2018 election season is beginning to pick up in Colorado.

On Monday, both Jared Polis and Walker Stapleton announced which debates they will participate in.

Polis is running as the Democratic Nominee for Governor; Stapleton is the Republican Nominee.

Stapleton challenged Polis to participate in nine debates earlier in the day on Monday, Polis accepted six invitations.

THE DEBATES

There was some surprise on social media to Polis’ decision to skip the Club 20 debate in Grand Junction, a long standing political tradition.

Skipping the annual Club 20 debate is an, uh, interesting strategy. Hard to emphasize how much of a Western Slope tradition this is. Typically one of the first debates of the general (if not the first). https://t.co/57SnuA7g5a — Alex Siciliano (@jasiciliano) July 30, 2018

In addition to debates, Polis challenged Stapleton to participate in forums.