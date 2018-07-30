Weather pattern change: Cool temperatures, no severe weather on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After several days with severe afternoon storms, a new weather pattern moves in this week. No severe weather is expected Monday in Denver, Boulder or Fort Collins. Cloud cover and fog are forecast for the morning before sunshine arrives. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees cooler than normal with a high of 75.

Like the urban corridor, the mountains can expect some morning fog before sunshine Monday. Highs will be between 75 and 85 degrees.

Tuesday looks totally dry across the mountains and Plains.

The highest possibility of thunderstorms occurs on Wednesday afternoon with a 20-percent chance.

Temperatures then heat up Thursday through Sunday, with highs in the 90s and minimal (about 10 percent) chances for afternoon thunderstorms.

