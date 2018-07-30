Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Palisade Peach And Pueblo Green Chili Cheesecake from The Ritz-Carlton, Denver.

Yields: One 9 Inch Pan

Ingredients:

Cream Cheese 2 lb. Mascarpone Cheese 8 oz. Sugar 14 oz. Vanilla Extract ½ tsp. Corn Starch 1 oz. Eggs 8 oz. Yolks 3 oz. Cream 4 oz. Milk 2 oz. Salt To taste Peaches 2 cups (3-4 whole peaches depending on size) Green Chili 1 small pepper (add to preference for spice)

Method of Preparation:

 In a mixer fit with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese, mascarpone and vanilla extract until smooth (scrape down a few times to avoid lumps).  Whisk the sugar and cornstarch together and then add the cheeses. Continue to beat until smooth (scrape down the side of the bowl).  On a low speed, add salt, eggs, and yolks slowly. Be sure to stop and scrape down the side and bottom of the bowl frequently to avoid lumps.  Slowly add the cream and milk. Mix just until combine on a medium to low speed.  Portion into prepared mold.  Bake in a water bath in the oven at 250F until set.  Cool, freeze, and then remove from the pan.  Roast and dice green chili and peaches.  Cook chilies and peaches in a pot with brown sugar and vanilla extract for 10 minutes.  Cool and serve warm or chilled on top of the cheesecake.