Palisade Peach And Pueblo Green Chili Cheesecake from The Ritz-Carlton, Denver.
Yields: One 9 Inch Pan
Ingredients:
Cream Cheese 2 lb. Mascarpone Cheese 8 oz. Sugar 14 oz. Vanilla Extract ½ tsp. Corn Starch 1 oz. Eggs 8 oz. Yolks 3 oz. Cream 4 oz. Milk 2 oz. Salt To taste Peaches 2 cups (3-4 whole peaches depending on size) Green Chili 1 small pepper (add to preference for spice)
Method of Preparation:
In a mixer fit with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese, mascarpone and vanilla extract until smooth (scrape down a few times to avoid lumps). Whisk the sugar and cornstarch together and then add the cheeses. Continue to beat until smooth (scrape down the side of the bowl). On a low speed, add salt, eggs, and yolks slowly. Be sure to stop and scrape down the side and bottom of the bowl frequently to avoid lumps. Slowly add the cream and milk. Mix just until combine on a medium to low speed. Portion into prepared mold. Bake in a water bath in the oven at 250F until set. Cool, freeze, and then remove from the pan. Roast and dice green chili and peaches. Cook chilies and peaches in a pot with brown sugar and vanilla extract for 10 minutes. Cool and serve warm or chilled on top of the cheesecake.