One dead, one injured in motorcycle crash on I-70 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed and another was transported to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on westbound Interstate 70 at mile-marker 259, which is near Highway 93, on Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said.
CSP first tweeted about the incident around 1:20 p.m. and said that a man was found dead on scene and a female was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital with unknown injuries.
The victims have not been identified.
The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed while authorities investigated.