2 killed in Aurora shooting, one by officers

AURORA, Colo. -- Two men were killed during a shooting in Aurora early Monday morning.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m., the Aurora Police Department says officers responded to a home near the intersection of East Montview Boulevard and Iola Street for a reported break-in. They heard gun shots and confronted an armed man, who officers shot and killed. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Another man was found suffering from gun shot wounds inside the home, according to an APD spokesperson. He was declared dead at the scene.
APD had closed Montview in both directions. As of 6 a.m., the road had reopened.
No officers were shot during the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact police at 303-739-6710.