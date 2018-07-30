Nolan Arenado hits first ever grand slam on the road; fifth overall

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado hit his fifth career grand slam against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

The homer was also Arenado’s first ever on the road and the first time a Rockies player has hit a grand slam in St. Louis.

All of Arenado’s other grand slams have been at home with the last one being on Sept. 21, 2016, which was also against St. Louis.

Arenado is now tied for the fifth-most grand slams in Rockies history. Todd Helton has the most with seven.

The grand slam gave the Rockies a 4-1 lead over the Cardinals in the fifth inning.