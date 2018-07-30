Man warns of scam after spending thousands to purchase Broncos tickets and never receiving them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A local man says he was scammed after spending thousands to purchase Broncos tickets on Craigslist.

John Delaney says he is out $8,000 after agreeing to buy four tickets to a Broncos game from a man named Eliot on Craigslist.

Delaney says he was presented with what looked like legit ticket transfer papers and met him at a Lakewood bank to gave the man a cashier’s check.

But he hasn’t heard from the Craigslist seller since and Delaney's name is not officially attached to the seats.

Delaney says 2 other fans have also fallen victim - one in Utah and another in northern Arizona.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers tried calling Eliot but did not get an answer. The Problem Solvers also reached out to the Broncos who said they are looking into the matter but added that scams like this are one of the reasons why they switched to mobile ticketing.

Delaney has filed a report with Lakewood police and hopes that someone can help him get his money back.