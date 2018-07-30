× Man arrested after woman found dead in Wheat Ridge home

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside a Wheat Ridge home on Sunday.

Police said they were called to the 8700 block of West 46th Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a suspected homicide.

An adult woman was found dead at the scene.

Police arrested 31-year-old Joshua Kane, police said on Monday. He is being with first degree murder, according to authorities.

The victim has not been identified.

No other suspects are being sought in the case and the investigation is ongoing.