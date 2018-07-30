Grab and Go Breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Ann Cooper Director, Boulder Valley School District Food Services and Founder/President, Chef Ann Foundation shows us how to make Aspen Creek Vegetarian Quinoa Quiche.

Servings: 12

1 cup Quinoa

2 cups Water

3 TBS Canola Oil

20 eggs

¼ cup Cheddar Cheese, shredded

¼ cup Mozzarella Cheese, shredded

1 cup Milk

1 1/4 cup Baby Spinach

½ cup Sour Cream

½ cup Roasted Red Pepper

1 tsp Chili Powder

1 tsp Cumin

Salt to taste

Pre-Prep:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

Prepare quinoa per package directions.

Chop spinach and peppers.

Mix cheeses.

Oil 4-quart baking pan.

Prep:

In a bowl, whisk together eggs, half of the cheeses, milk, sour cream and spices.

Place cooked quinoa, in an even layer, in the bottom of oiled baking pan.

Pour egg mixture evenly on top of quinoa, shake pan to combine.

Bake for 30-35 minutes until eggs are set.

Top with remaining cheeses and bake for 5 minutes longer.

Allow to cool completely.