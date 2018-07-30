× Garett Bolles, Brandon Marshall leave Monday’s training camp early with injuries

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles and linebacker Brandon Marshall left training camp early on Monday because of injuries.

Bolles was carted off the field midway through the practice with what head coach Vance Joseph described as a “head injury.”

“Garett Bolles took a shot to the chin,” Joseph said after practice. “He’s being evaluated for a head injury.”

Joseph said that Marshall sustained a “a minor wrist injury” but walked to the locker room and is expected to be okay.

The Broncos kicked off their 2018 training camp on Saturday with thousands of fans in attendance at the UCHealth Training Center.

