The Labor Day Fortitude 10k race in Fort Collins is almost here after a wildly successful inaugural year.

Colorado's Own Channel 2 is proud to be a media sponsor and will broadcast the race live from CSU's Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium.

When you register to run, enter the code: Fort616 and two dollars will go to Shield 616 - the group that provides armored vests for Colorado law enforcement.

