Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You have the chance to find love and help out a good cause all at the same time. It`s all thanks to the Eighth Annual Donate 2 Date event benefiting Children’s Hospital Colorado. Here to tell us more about it we had Beth Muir Young Professionals Chapter Chair, and Jess Farrow Publicity Chair. The Young Professionals Chapter of Children’s Hospital Colorado is a dynamic group of volunteers with a passion for giving back to the children and families at Children’s Colorado. Check out this segment so you can get involved!