Dry and warmer weather move in Tuesday

Today was the first calm weather day Eastern Colorado has seen in a few days after severe storms moved through the area Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The rest of tonight will be clear and calm with overnight lows dropping into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Tuesday will be another dry day across Colorado. Denver will see warmer temperatures with highs around 85 degrees and sunny skies throughout the day.

Isolated storm chances will return on Wednesday afternoon and will stick around for the rest of the week. Storms are not expected to be severe this week.

High temperatures will return to the warm 90s by Thursday.

