Day 3 of Broncos training camp brings injuries and another solid performance from Keenum

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tuesday may the first official day for the Broncos in full pads, but Monday’s work in shells (helmets and shoulder pads) was extremely physical.

“Football is played in pads,” said head coach Vance Joseph. “So to put on pads and watch the guys bang around a little bit is always fun.”

A little too much fun for offensive tackle Garett Bolles, who took a shot on the chin and left practice, he’ll be examined for a head injury. Linebacker Brandon Marshall sustained a wrist injury that Joseph termed “minor.”

Tight End Jeff Heuerman missed practice, in precautionary manner, with a sore knee.

After years of dominating practices, the Broncos defense is being pushed by their offensive counterparts.

“We’re being pushed a lot,” noted Safety Will Parks. “Case [Keenum] brings a lot of calm and confidence over there.”

Keenum was solid for a third straight day and had particularly good success in the Red Zone, connecting with tight ends for a couple of scores.

As he had the first two days of camp, rookie receiver Courtland Sutton caught nearly everything thrown his way.

While pleased with the energy through the first three days, Joseph admitted that there’s a lot on the plate of his rookies.

“We had a rough day with some of our young guys, we had some guys who really struggled with their assignments,” Joseph said. “The more we put in, the more we practice, the more they have to study and that’s the deal for all rookies.”

Both Phillip Lindsay and Isaiah McKenzie caught punts today. McKenzie was very candid when asked to rate his season a year ago.

“I would give me a solid F,” McKenzie said. “Everyone saw it, all I can do is hope to get better from it.”

The Broncos kicked off their 2018 training camp on Saturday with thousands of fans in attendance at the UCHealth Training Center.

FOX31 Sports is there with complete coverage on-air and online. Be sure to check out our photos from training camp and submit yours.