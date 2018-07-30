Cleaning up after tornado in Morgan County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY — Cleanup crews continued to comb through the destruction in Brush on Monday, after a tornado ripped through parts of that community over the weekend.

The tornado obliterated the community airport and damaged several planes. The National Weather Service officially ruled the tornado as an EF2.

Our survey team looking at yesterday's storms around Brush found EF2 tornado damage in Brush. They're now investigating substantial tornado damage near Hillrose. Still working on rating that tornado and other details. #cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 30, 2018

In nearby Hillrose, homeowners surveyed the damage on their property — including Roger Starbuck.

“From what we’re finding today I think our house shifted on the foundation a little bit. Because we’ve got doors that aren’t fitting,” he explained.

Starbuck said his garage, chicken coop and horse barn were also damaged. He estimates the overall cost at more than $100,000.

“We had a good day going and then we thought we’d get a little bit of rain out of it, but we got more than that!” he said.

On Monday, heavy machinery was seen plucking apart what was left of the airport in Brush.