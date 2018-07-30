Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe euthanized

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Cheyenne Mountain Zoo made a heartbreaking announcement Monday night, releasing a statement that the zoo’s youngest giraffe, Penny, had to be euthanized.

Penny faced a spate of health problems from the time of her birth on June 4. Veterinarians were aggressively monitoring her after she was found splayed in her pen just nine days after her birthday.

“Splaying means that her legs had gone out from underneath her in an unnatural way,” officials said. “This can be anywhere from not very serious and treatable to life-threatening.”

Penny was scheduled to undergo surgery earlier Monday when caretakers found her condition far worse than expected.

The zoo said the young giraffe had an abscess that spread into her abdomen and an infection had spread into three of her legs. The veterinary team also found a dislocated hip joint that had not been seen on x-rays over the past few weeks.

“We are absolutely heartbroken, but we truly appreciate all of your support over this near two-month journey. The outpouring of love, thoughts, prayers and kind words has been unwavering and overwhelming. While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we are confident that Penny’s legacy will live on in the work we do to improve medical and husbandry care for giraffe in Zoos around the world. Thanks to Penny, more people are now educated on the plight of giraffe in the wild. We will soon begin the planning process for a Penny memorial, and will be able to share more details as our staff regroups and moves forward in the coming days,” the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said in a release.

They also shared the sad news on Facebook, saying the decision was made considering her “quality of life.”

