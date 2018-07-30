Autopsy: Uber shooting victim was drunk at time of death

DENVER — The man who was allegedly shot by an Uber driver was drunk when he was killed, according to an autopsy report released on Monday.

The Denver Coroner’s Office released the report on its autopsy of Hyun Soo Kim, 45, the man killed on Interstate 25 near the University of Denver on June 1.

The autopsy results found that Kim had a blood alcohol concentration of .308 (nearly four times the legal limit).

The autopsy report also found that the victim was shot six times and that the matter of death was a homicide.

Uber driver Michael Hancock, 29, is charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation.