Aurora police fatally shoot armed resident who killed intruder during home invasion

AURORA, Colo. -- An armed resident and an intruder were killed following a home invasion and officer-involved shooting in Aurora on Monday morning.

Police said they arrived to 10609 East Montview Boulevard shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning and heard shots fired from inside the home and encountered an armed man.

Police shot the man who later turned out to be the resident.

The homeowner was transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds where he later died.

When police went inside the home, they found the intruder who was dead on the bathroom floor. Police said the intruder was fatally shot by the armed resident, police said.

Authorities also found a juvenile who was transported to a local hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, caused by the deceased intruder.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

"This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved," Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said in a statement. "We are providing assistance through our victim advocates to help the family of the deceased resident through this very difficult time."

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact police at 303-739-6710.