A severe thunderstorm passed through Greeley around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, bringing hail, some of which were golf ball sized.

There were reports of damage, including broken windshields and destroyed gardens. There are still severe storms moving across the eastern plains with the potential for more hail.

The threat of storms diminishes Monday but commuters may wake up to a foggy start to the workweek. Temperatures will stay cooler in the 70s.