Von Miller meets kid named after him at Broncos training camp

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There was a cool moment at Broncos training camp on Sunday as Von Miller met a young fan who was named after him.

Following practice, Miller posed for a picture a kid that was named after the Broncos outside linebacker and the Broncos posted the adorable picture to social media.

Von meets Von. A post shared by Denver Broncos (@broncos) on Jul 29, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

The kid’s parents held up a sign at practice that said, “Hey Von! We named our son after you!”

The Broncos kicked off their 2018 training camp on Saturday with hundreds of fans in attendance at the UCHealth Training Center.

