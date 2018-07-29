Tornado touches down in Weld County Sunday

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A tornado was reported in Weld County Sunday afternoon at 3:29 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

It was located at 11 Pawnee Buttes – a remote area northwest of Sterling. There were no initial reports of injuries or structural damage.

Two tornadoes warnings in eastern Weld Co. with tennis ball size hail confirmed! Heads up Ft Morgan and Raymer. #cowx pic.twitter.com/VsLGA01vnY — Christine Rapp (@christinerappwx) July 29, 2018

A Tornado Warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. for Weld County. If you are in an area under a Tornado Warning, seek shelter in a basement, closet or bathroom on the lowest floor of the building.

