Strong storms tonight with calmer weather Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storms will continue in Colorado tonight. Some could turn strong to severe with large hail, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado. A tornado watch is in place until 9pm.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Colorado's Eastern Plains (in red) until 9pm tonight. Have a way to get weather alerts today and stay aware #cowx pic.twitter.com/3Sq4oOfS4E — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) July 29, 2018

Fog will stick around overnight with low clouds and light drizzle as storms move out. High temperatures will be cool in Denver only reaching 75 degrees. There is only a 10 percent chance of a shower or storm.

The rest of the week looks drier and warmer with highs returning to the 80s by Tuesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.