Rockies sweep the A’s at Coors Field with 3-2 win on Sunday

DENVER — The Rockies hot-streak continued on Sunday as Colorado beat the Oakland A’s 3-2 on Sunday.

German Marquez (9-8) returned from paternity leave to deliver 7 2/3 solid innings and help the Rockies win for the 11th time in 13 games. He allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight. He left to a standing ovation after fanning Nick Martini.

Marquez was away from the team for the birth of his son, Damian, with his girlfriend, Diluanny. Damian was born earlier this week in Venezuela.

The Rockies starters have an ERA of 3.43 since June 19, and the team is 23-9 in that span to move 10 games above .500.

Khris Davis and Matt Chapman homered for the A’s, who lost just their first series in their last 12. Oakland had won six straight games before being swept in Colorado.

The Rockies gave Marquez the early lead when Ryan McMahon, recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game, doubled to lead off the second and scored on Murphy’s second home run of the season.

McMahon’s RBI double off Oakland starter Frankie Montas (5-3) made it 3-0. McMahon finished with two doubles in four at-bats.

Chapman led off the fourth with his 13th home run of the season and Davis hit a solo shot in the seventh, his 28th, to make it 3-2.

Wade Davis got the last three outs to nail down his 30th save in 34 chances.