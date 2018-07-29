Photos: Tornado flips planes, destroys airport hangar in Brush

BRUSH, Colo. — Two tornadoes struck Colorado Sunday, one in a remote area of Weld County and another in Morgan County that flipped planes and caused damage to the municipal airport.

The tornado in the town of Brush was reported at 4:53 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 34 and 71. Power poles were snapped and street signs were ripped out of the ground.

An airport hangar was devastated by high winds and power lines were strewn across the ground when a FOX31 crew arrived on the scene. At least four planes were damaged in the storm, one flipped on its top when the building came crashing down on top of it.

The mayor of Brush said that the area near the airport seems to have sustained the worst of the storm. The National Weather Service will survey the damage Monday.

No injuries have been reported.