Morning fog, afternoon thunderstorms return for Sunday

DENVER — Showers and thunderstorms will once again return to end our weekend across the Front Range.

Storms will be possible around lunchtime up and down the foothills, pushing through the Denver metro area by the mid-afternoon hours. Rain chances will increase across the eastern plains through the mid-afternoon and evening hours.

Storms today will be capable of producing 60 mph wind gusts, golf ball size hail and an isolated tornado risk up and down the I-25 corridor and eastern plains. A few storms will linger into the overnight hours, with a few light showers not out of the question for the early morning hours on Monday.

A few showers can’t be ruled out as we head back to work tomorrow, mainly along the Foothills and I-25 corridor. Temperatures will stay cool, only making into the mid-70s by the afternoon.

We’ll get a brief break from the stormy activity Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with mainly dry conditions across the Front Range. As a result, temperatures will be slightly warmer, getting back into the upper 80s as daytime highs.

Scattered thunderstorms will return to the forecast Friday and Saturday afternoon with highs soaring back into the low 90s.

