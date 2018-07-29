‘Hungry 4 success’: Photo of homeless man looking for job goes viral

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — A photo showing a man holding a sign that says, “Homeless, Hungry 4 Success. Take A Resume” has gone viral, WJW reports.

A woman named Jasmine Scofield told KRON 4 she was pulling up to a stoplight in Mountain View, California, on Friday when she saw the man holding the sign.

She learned his name was David Casarez. Jasmine took a photo of David and his sign, along with his resume and tweeted it. “Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing,” she wrote. Her tweet was retweeted more than 100k times and the story started trending.

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

David’s resume shows he earned a Bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Texas A&M University. He told the New York Post he drove to Silicon Valley to try and launch a tech startup, but ran out of money. David said he lived in his vehicle for a year, but when it was repossessed, he started living in parks.

It looks like David will have a job very soon. Jasmine tweeted that companies like Google, Netflix and LinkedIn reached out to him.

The 26-year-old confirmed to the New York Post that Google reached out to him, along with Pandora and some startups.