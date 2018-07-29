11-month-old dies after single-vehicle crash in Commerce City; alcohol suspected to be factor

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A 11-month-old girl has died following a single-vehicle crash in Commerce City on Saturday, police said on Sunday morning.

The child died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of East 80th Avenue, Commerce City police said.

Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound on the road when it struck a parked vehicle.

Police said that the driver, an adult female, and the driver’s daughter were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The child later died at the hospital. The mother remains hospitalized.

The cause of the crash is unknown but alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor.

Police are continuing to investigate.