Body found at Rocky Mountain National Park believed to be missing hiker

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. – A body believed to be that of a missing hiker was found near the summit of Mount Meeker at Rocky Mountain National Park on Saturday, park officials said on Sunday morning.

Park officials believe they found the body of 38-year-old Brian Perri who has been missing since the end of June.

Perri texted a friend a photo of himself on the summit of Mount Meeker on June 30 and has not been heard from since.

Park rangers were notified of Perri’s disappearance on July 5. His vehicle was found in the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead parking lot.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will not release a positive identification until an autopsy is complete.