One person shot in parking lot outside ViewHouse in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — One person was shot during an altercation in the parking lot at the ViewHouse restaurant and bar in Centennial early Saturday.

Greenwood Village police said the altercation outside the restaurant at 7101 South Clinton Street happened at about 1:40 a.m. and it involved several people.

The shooting victim and the suspect were both taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said more details would be released as the investigation progresses.