One dead in shooting during southeast Denver robbery, two suspects at large

DENVER — A man was shot and killed during a robbery early Saturday morning in southeast Denver.

Police said it happened in the 6900 block of East Girard Avenue, near East Hampden Avenue and South Monaco Parkway.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said it appeared the robbery involved two suspects. They were working on suspect descriptions Saturday morning.

