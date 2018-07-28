× Man in Castle Rock shoots wife because he thought she was an intruder, police say

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A man called police in Castle Rock and told them he shot his wife Friday night because he thought she was an intruder.

It happened at about 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Howe Street.

Police said he fired one round and hit her.

She will survive her injuries. Police said the man hasn’t been charged or arrested.

But the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting is ongoing.