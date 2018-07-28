‘God made me this way’: Air Force DB is first openly gay service academy player

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Air Force defensive back is the first openly gay football player to play for a military academy.
The Gazette reports that sophomore Bradley Kim announced his sexual orientation on Friday to teammates, on social media and in an article in OutSports.
Jeremiah 29:11🙏🏽 God made me this way for a reason. I did not think this day would ever come, but I’ve finally reached the point where I am comfortable and confident enough with myself to say that I am gay. It’s been a long road to get to this point and I definitely would not be here without the love and support of my amazing family, teammates and coaches here at the academy, and my equally amazing friends. I feel blessed to have such receptive and understanding people in my life. I hope that I can serve as an example to those who are allowing their fear of acceptance to change who they are. I almost gave up my dream of playing division 1 football for fear of not being accepted by everyone, but today I am happy to say that I am a cadet at the Air Force Academy playing the sport I love with amazing people standing behind me and supporting me. If anyone feels like they don’t have a voice or feel like they are alone, just know there are plenty of people out there like you and me, and more that are willing to talk to you about it. God bless all and thank you to everyone who has made me feel comfortable to live my most genuine life.🙏🏽 Twitter/Instagram: @bradleykkim Bkkim04@hotmail.com
Kim said on social media that he is now comfortable and confident enough in himself to say that he is gay and that “God made me this way for a reason”. He says he hopes that he can be an example to people who fear they won’t be accepted.
Stephen Peters II, founder of the advocacy group The American Military Partner Association, says, “To our knowledge, it’s safe to say Kim is the first Division 1 military academy football player to come out.”
Several of Kim’s teammates sent him messages of support through social media.
Air Force Academy officials say the academy strives to foster a culture where everyone gives and receives dignity and respect.