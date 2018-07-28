Denver Broncos training camp opens, fans have high expectations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The new Denver Broncos season is underway. 2018 training camp opened Saturday morning and fans lined up to get their first glimpse of the team in its first practice.

The Broncos are coming off of disappointing season in which they won just five games, and endured a franchise-worst 8-game losing streak.

But that doesn't matter. Fans waiting in line to get into practice at Dove Valley have high expectations. Nothing less than the Super Bowl will do.

Denver plays its first preseason game in two weeks against the Minnesota Vikings at Broncos Stadium.

