Cool temps, morning fog, and strong storms expected Sunday

There's still a chance for scattered thunderstorms across the Front Range and eastern plains this afternoon and evening. Storms could be strong to severe this afternoon with large hail and gusty winds being the main threats. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out on the eastern plains.

Eastern Colorado will have a muggy start to Sunday with patchy fog, low clouds, and drizzle along the Front Range and plains. The fog will clear around midday with afternoon and evening thunderstorms developing once again.

Denver will stay cool on Sunday because of morning fog and afternoon storms with a high temperature of 76 degrees.

Denver, the I-25 corridor, and the eastern plains are under a slight risk (yellow) for severe storms on Sunday. Large hail, gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain are all possible. Some of the mountains are under a marginal risk (green). Get your hikes and outside plans done in the morning.

Monday will stay cool with highs in the 70s and a 30% chance for afternoon storms.

The 80s will return on Tuesday with much drier and warmer weather expected the rest of the week.

Highs will reach the 90s again by Friday with scattered afternoon storms possible Friday and Saturday.

